Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: fans are upset with the current track

Pranali Rathod aka Akshara met with a small accident on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently. It has come as a shock to all her fans. As per the reports, Pranali was learning to ride a bike and while trying to learn the new skill, she fell and injured herself. But worry not as Akshu aka Pranali is fine as she continued with the bike ride. In other news, fans have expressed their disappointment in the makers of the ongoing domestic violence track. Fans lashed out at the makers and said that they are incapable of handling delicate, sensitive and serious issues such as domestic violence, abuse, dysfunctional family, Stockholm syndrome and more.