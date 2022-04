TV News Today: Kavita Kaushi supports Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed has been trolled not just by netizens but also celebrities. Kavita Kaushik took to her Instagram handle and took a stand for Urfi. She said, 'Dear seniors, let young new gen prosper/ experiment/ be outlandish or amazing, let them make new paths or mistakes, let them be on their journeys without taunting/insulting them for being different from you! Remember r previous gens looked down at us for wearing torn jeans and tattoos!! Break that evil circle! I see you love @bretmanrock or being fearless and awesome but so is @urf7i for her choices and styles.' Urfi tagged Kavita and showered her with hearts.