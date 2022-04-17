TV News Today: Sachin opens up on bonding with daughter

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Sachin Shroff opened up on how he has been bonding with his daughter Samairra. The young belle is Sachin and Juhi Parmar's daughter. Juhi and Sachin separated a couple of years ago. However, Sachin takes time out to spend it with his daughter. He told ETimes, 'Fatherhood is going great. Whenever I am in Mumbai, I try and go and meet her. Things are nice between us. Whenever we meet we have our little chats. Earlier because of COVID, I was not taking her out but now we have started going out together. We go together to malls. From my side, I share a selfless bond with my daughter.'