TV News Today: Asim Riaz gets candid about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi

Asim Riaz who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 recently opened up on taking up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and also made a shocking revelation about Khatron Ke Khiladi. Asim said that he would definitely take up the offer as he wants to learn dancing. Asim confessed that he is not a great dancer. While talking about reality TV show projects he gave an example of Khatron Ke Khiladi and said that he needs to be given a prior intimation of about 2 months and he cannot take up projects on a whim and has other work too. Also Read - Krrish 4 BIG update: Hrithik Roshan starrer to be set in a whole new world; here's what fans can expect [Read Report]