Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover on Salman Khan

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has revealed how he had approached Salman Khan for an ad. When he heard about his fee of Rs 7.5 crore, he was shell-shocked. When he tried to bargain with the team they told him that he had not come to a market to buy vegetables. It seems Salman Khan finally did the commercial for Rs 4.5 crores.