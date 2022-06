Jannat and Shivanfi's unexpected friendship

Jannat Zubair while talking to BollywoodLife revealed that her friendship with Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame was quite an unexpected one as neither of them had planned on bonding so much on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In fact, Jannat revealed that they had never before exchanged pleasantries whenever met at an event. Jannat said that they both had a misunderstanding and that either person had some issue with the other person. However, things were clarified and now, the ladies are ruling Instagram and setting friendship goals and how!