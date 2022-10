TV News Today: Shiv Thakare BEATS Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be next Bigg Boss 16 Captain

It's time for a new captain inside the house of Bigg Boss 16. And it is said that the new contenders are Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In Bigg Boss 16 last night, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary grabbed attention for pulling up housemates for not doing their duties properly. MC Stan was very angry and Shiv Thakare calmed him down saying we would not let her win captaincy next time. And now, Shiv is going to be against Priyanka. The latest buzz suggests that Shiv will win the captaincy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan leaves Tina Dutta, Nimrit Kaur and others fuming with his groupism taunt for TV stars