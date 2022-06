Karan Kundrra's savage response to trolls

Dance Deewane Juniors host Karan Kundrra is dating Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash. They have been going strong since Bigg Boss 15 days. While Tejasswi and Karan are massively shipped as Tehran, they also get flak for their PDA and romantic moments on social media. However, Karan gives two hoots about the people who are sitting in some corner of the planet with a smartphone and Twitter. He said that if they are driven off Twitter, they want to be able to reach out to them both in person and say all those things. He adds that for Tejasswi and him, the fans and their love is rather more important.