Raju Srivastava still in coma

Raju Srivastava is still in a very critical state. There were rumors that he is brain dead but that has bene refuted by his manager. It seems he is still in coma. His condition is apparently better than yesterday. Top neurologist Dr Padma Srivastava has been brought to Delhi from Kolkata for his treatment. His friend Ahsaan Qureshi said that everyone is reciting the Hanuman Chalisa for him.