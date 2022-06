Rakhi on being offered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

A couple of days ago, it was reported that Rakhi Vijan of Hum Paanch and Gangaa fame has been approached to play the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Disha Vakani is popular as Dayaben and fans have been awaiting the actress' return to the show. However, the makers were in process of getting a new Dayaben and auditions for the same are reportedly on. And hence, it was reported that Rakhi Vijan has been approached to play Dayaben. However, the actress took to her social media handle and clarified that the reports were false. She hasn't been approached at all.