TV News Today: Sumbul Touqeer's father explains her bond with Fahmaan Khan

Sumbul Touqeer's father, in a video interview with ETimes, talked about Sumbul Touqeer's behaviour inside the house of Bigg Boss 16 and the narrative it has set inside and outside. Sumbul's father said that he has been both a mother and a father to her. She has been playing around with him, sitting on his lap, and holding his hands all the time which has made her gender-neutral. Sumbul doesn't differentiate between a girl and a boy and gets close to everyone the same way she is close to her father. Sumbul's dad said that she sees him in everyone including Fahmaan Khan Gashmeer Mahajani and others.