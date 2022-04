TV News Today: Monalisa pens a heartfelt note about her ailing mother

Monalisa who is currently seen in Smart Jodi with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput took to her social media handle and penned a heartfelt note on her ailing mother. However, the Nazar actress is optimistic about her mother’s recovery. Though Monalisa didn’t reveal what kind of illness her mother has been battling, she did give her strength to her mother and showered her with love. Her post said, ‘A Happy Post 19.04.2022 Exactly After A year I Took My Maa Out Like This… And I Can’t Explain How I Felt Yesterday…Last 1year Had Been A Very Tough Year For Her… She Was Doing Rounds To The Hospital And Coming Back Home For A Few Days… My Visits To Kolkata All These Months Had Been So So Tough Mentally And Physically … We Cried, We Prayed, We Had Faith… Our Doctors… I can’t Thank them in words… Maa You Are A Fighter… And You Are Still Fighting… You Are Strong… You Gave Us Strength Every Moment since Childhood…This will Also go … You Will Get Well Soon “MAA.’