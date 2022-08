TV News: Gurmeet and Debina open up on the second pregnancy

A couple of days ago, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced that they are second a second child together. Debina and Gurmeet got various reactions for the same. It was just a couple of months ago that Debina and Gurmeet welcomed a baby girl. And now, Gurmeet Choudhary opened up on the second pregnancy of Debina Bonnerjee. The actor said that he and Debina always believed in the concept of Hum Do Humaare Do. He added that they had to struggle for five years before they had Lianna but the second pregnancy was a complete surprise for them both.