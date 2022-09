TV News Today: Anupamaa's Aashish Mehrotra opens up on getting trolled

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw the truth about Paritosh's affair coming out in front of everyone. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa revealed the truth to Kinjal. Paritosh was ousted from the Shah house. He is now bitter towards Anupamaa. The actor, Aashish Mehrotra, who plays Paritosh, recently opened up on getting trolled. The actor said that as an audience they have full right to abuse his work as a performer. He added that as a performer it is his duty to entertain and deliver the right message to them.