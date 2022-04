TV News Today: Aparna Dixit opens up on working with Shaheer Sheikh in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

Aparna Dixit recently joined Woh Toh Haii Albelaa starring Shaheer Sheikh, Jiba Nawan and others as Anjali. She is head-over-heels in love with Kanha and is chirpy as hell. Aparna recently opened up on her experience of working with Shaheer in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. She said, 'I have seen Shaheer's work before this and he is a good actor. My first day was just me and him shooting and he made everything very comfortable. Generally, it takes time to adapt to a new work environment. But it was not the same in my case. He is a very supportive co-actor. I am really looking forward to the journey in the show with him. Since my scenes are shown where there is very friendly chemistry, so, it was just there between us.'