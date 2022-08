Image credit: Instagram

TV News Today: Neha Kakkar reacts to trolls

Neha Kakkar will soon return to Indian Idol 13 as a judge. She has also been a judge in the previous season and was trolled for being too emotional and crying all the time. Recently in the new promo of Indian Idol 13, Neha Kakkar was seen crying again. She was yet again trolled for the same. Neha reacted to the same saying that she has that quality in her and has no regrets about it. Also Read - Kapil Sharma's new dapper look goes viral; checkout celebs and fans shocking reaction