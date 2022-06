Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's kiss video

Tejasswi Prakash got a beautiful birthday surprise from Karan Kundrra. Their video has been the talk of the town. And a clip is going viral online where Tejasswi Prakash has a surprising reaction to Karan Kundrra trying to kiss her on the yacht. Well, it so happened that Karan turned goofy and while in the video, he joked that she would have turned 42. It was a joke but Tejasswi looked aback. When Karan tried to kiss her, she moved back a little. Well, it was just a humorous video and that was just a temporary reaction. TejRan are really cute.