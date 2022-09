TV News Today: Shakti Arora clarifies Kundali Bhagya going off-air rumours

Recently, there were reports stating that the Kundali Bhagya team has not been shooting for the show for a while. It led to speculations about Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora and Manit Joura starter Kundali Bhagya going off-air. We reached out to Shakti Arora who rubbished the rumours saying that they were not shooting because the whole unit was given off as a lot of actors had offs too. Moreover, they have a bank of episodes in place already which enables the cast to get offs. Kundali Bhagya is one of the top shows and hence, there's no chance it will go off-air.