TV News Today: Sakshi Tanwar reunites with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii co-star

Sakshi Tanwar was recently seen in Mai a webseries. Sakshi is best known for playing Parvati in Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii. The actress recently reunited with her co0star Sweta Keswani for their daughters' playdate. Sweta is a mother to a nine year-old girl, while Sakshi adopted a baby girl in 2019. Dityaa was 9-month-old when Sakshi took her in. Sweta penned a heartfelt note on reuniting with Sakshi saying, '20 years ago when we were constantly doing night shifts to make an episode deadline for one of the most popular shows on Indian Television if someone told me the 3 of us would be having play dates for our daughters in play gyms, I would’ve laughed my head off ! But here we are… ordering mini idli’s and cold coffees and catching up after many years while our little girls who are now friends - play together.'