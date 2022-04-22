Trending TV News Today: Sargun Mehta SHARES big update on Udaariyaan, Virat to ask Sai to sacrifice her career in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more
Trending TV News Today: Sargun Mehta SHARES big update on Udaariyaan, Virat to ask Sai to sacrifice her career in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more
TV News Today: Sargun Mehta shares a reel video reacting to Fateh and Tejo's reunion in Udaariyaan, Virat (Neil Bhatt) makes a shocking statement about Sai (Ayesha Singh) and her career in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Piyush Sahdev opens up on working with Disha and Nakuul in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more.