TV News Today: Urfi Javed SLAMS Indian law system for letting her bully out on bail

Urfi Javed had taken to her social media handle to slam a man who asked for sexual favour and had been harassing her online. She had filed an FIR against him. It is said that the man already has several cases registered against him. And now, he is out on bail already. Urfi slammed the system for letting her bully and harasser out on bail. She shared that if she being a celeb has to face this, she cannot imagine what other girls would be suffering from. She said she feels unsafe and that no woman is safe.