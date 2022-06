Trending TV News Today: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Aneri Vajani opens up on dating and loneliness

Aneri Vajani, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, opened up on her dating life and feeling lonely while shooting for Rohit Shetty's TV show. Talking about the dating part, recently Aneri was asked about her dating life. The Anupamaa actress has been linked to Harsh Rajput. So, when asked about her relationship, Aneri responded that she is dating and it's her work. The actress said that she wants to be known for her work and not her dating life. Aneri added that whenever she feels and eventually with time, everyone would learn about her dating life, wedding, etc. On the other hand, Aneri also opened up about feeling lonely in Cape Town. It is because Aneri has not lived all by herself for this long. She said that she is always accompanied by someone from her family. Aneri said that she is missing her family a lot and cannot sleep alone at night. Apart from Aneri, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shehnaaz Gill and more have made news.