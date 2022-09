Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

Hola TV buffs, another day of September bites the dust We mean, as we come to EOD, we are here to give a wrap on the TV Newsmakers of the day. A lot of things keep happening in the TV world every day. Sometimes fans get upset with the makers, rumours float around, and actor's bond is highlighted thanks to Instagram and whatnot. Today we have a fresh set of names who are rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss 16. We also have popular shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Khatron Ke Khiladi on the list. Check the latest updates from TV here: