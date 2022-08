TV News Today: Arrest warrant issued against Sapna Chaudhary

An arrest warrant has been issued by the Lucknow court against actress and dancer Sapna Chaudhary. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant allegedly did not refund the ticket money for the cancellation of a show. The program was to be held in 2018 from 3 pm to 10 pm. Thousands of people paid Rs 300 each for the event but Sapna did not turn up. The arrest warrant was issued in court in 2021 as well after which she appeared in court and obtained bail. However, she was supposed to appear before the court on Monday. She didn't turn up and neither did her lawyers file an exemption plea against her.