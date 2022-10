Pushpa Impossible: Sarita Joshi and Ketaki Dave reunite after 25 years

Fans of Sarita Joshi and Ketaki Dave will get the see the two actresses together on screen after 25 years. They will be seen on JD Majethia's show Pushpa Impossible. Ketaki Dave is going to play the role of Kunjbala. Sarita Joshi has been on the show since the start. Ketaki said that she cannot even think of matching up to her mom, who is a legend. The two ladies will have a clash of opinions on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Archana Gautam explains things to Gautam Vig