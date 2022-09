TV News Today: Erica Fernandes opens up about dating again

Erica Fernandes was in a relationship for a long time a couple of years ago but the two parted ways for some reasons. While Erica has been open about her relationship status the suffered a heartbreak. Though single right now, Erica is not averse to the idea of dating again and doesn't want to rush it this time. Also, the actress shared that she has trust issues due to her past relationship. And if she decides to pursue a relationship again, she doesn't want to carry the baggage of a past relationship.