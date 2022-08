TV News: Aamir Ali opens up on divorce from Sanjeeda Shaikh and daughter Ayra

Aamir Ali opened up about his divorce from Sanjeeda Shaikh. The actor shared that when his marriage fell apart he was quite shaken from inside. However, he is a fighter and a very happy-go-lucky kind of person. Aamir Ali said that he is going back to his old self and has no ill feelings for anyone. When asked about rumours of not being allowed to meet his daughter Ayra, Aamir refused to comment saying that it's a sensitive topic and would not want to talk about it.