TV News Today: Shraddha Arya reveals her husband's reaction to romantic scene with Dheeraj Dhoopar

Recently, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's romantic scene during Holi in Kudali Bhagya created a lot of buzz on social media. Shraddha Arya was asked about her husband, Rahul Nagal's reaction to her romantic scenes with Dheeraj. The actress said, 'Every year, during Holi, the makers introduce many romantic scenes on the show. Often romantic scenes boost viewership because people love our pairing. My husband Rahul understands my profession and he does not say anything. He watches the show at times and does not comment because he knows that it is just a few scenes in the show. He has no problem. I do understand that the romantic scenes sometimes are too much and even Dheeraj had jokingly asked me if it would be too much for a newly married woman to enact such scenes and we laughed over it.'