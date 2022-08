TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill to cohost Bigg Boss 16 premiere with Salman Khan?

Bigg Boss 16 is soon going to hit the tube. Salman Khan is returning as the host of Bigg Boss for the new season as well. And now, a media report states that Shehnaaz Gill is going to co-host the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 with Salman. However, there's no official confirmation on the same.