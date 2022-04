TV News Today: Pranali Rathod opens up on AbhiRa Ki Shaadi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The cast and crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are in Jaipur’s Samode Palace. The much-awaited AbhiRa Ki Shaadi is happening at the royal haveli in Rajasthan. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod play Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently, Pranali Rathod opened up on the wedding, saying, ‘Finally AbhiRa is getting married after all the problems and obstacles are such a blissful feeling. I am very excited, from Goenkas place one member gets subtracted and adds to the Birlas so yes, they are all happy but my family is a little sad and emotional at this point. Akshara is all excited about the wedding but really sad that she has to leave her house so yes, I have mixed emotions and I start crying with the family as I realise that now, this would be the last day in the house as after the wedding in Jaipur I will go to the Birlas place and not come back.’