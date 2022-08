Image credit: Instagram

TV News: Sidharth Shukla's costar and friend Aastha Chaudhary remembers the late actor

Sidharth Shukla's first costar Aastha Chaudhary opened up about her bond with Sidharth and his real life personality in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. Aastha shared that Sidharth was always real even inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. She shared that his straightforward, headstrong and opinionated nature would often be mistaken for his arrogance. However, in real life, Sidharth was far from arrogant. Also Read - Sonali Phogat no more: Bigg Boss 14 contestant felt unwell after eating, told her mother that may be the food was spiked; reveals sister