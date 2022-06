Trending TV News Today

Karan Kundrra, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Archana Puran Singh, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Imlie, Shritama Mukherjee, Shehnaaz Gill and more have made it to the TV newsmakers of the day. Karan got love from his fans. Nakuul Mehta shared a goofy video from sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Shritama Mujherkee ties the knot. Archana Puran Singh shares her family's reaction to her roasts on The Kapil Sharma Show and more. So you see, a lot happened in the TV world today. Let's have a dekko at the TV newsmakers of the day. First up, we have Karan Kundrra. The Dance Deewane Juniors host is getting a lot of love. His fans had been trending Favourite Host Karan online for a couple of hours.