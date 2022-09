TV News Today: Sreejita De and Tina Datta's rivalry to continue inside Bigg Boss 16 house?

If reports are anything to go by, Tina Datta is a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16. On the other hand, there had been reports of Sreejita De being approached by the makers as well. Years ago, Sreejita and Tina starred in Uttaran together. The two beauties had a catfight on the sets of the show. It is to be seen whether they continue their fight inside Salman Khan's house.