TV News Today: Vaishnavi Macdonald never knew about Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan’s wig

Vaishnavi Macdonald who played Gita Viswas in Mukesh Khanna starrer Shaktimaan revealed that she wasn't aware that Khanna didn't wear a wig for his role. Sharing the funny incident, Vaishnavi revealed, 'I can never forget that. I think it was in the fourth year of our show and I was sitting with Mukesh ji on the set. I was looking at his hair and I thought when he used to be in his Gangadhar look he used to wear a wig and while playing Shaktiman he had his original hair. So the curious me asked his personal make-up dada about this. And guess what? He went and Mukeshji that I was asking something like this. And then Mukeshji asked me jokingly to very hyper in a funny way to pull his hair to check if they are real or not. He said that after 4 years of working with me you didn’t know this? It was his real hair in both the characters.'