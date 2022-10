TV News Today: Sangita Ghosh opens up on Swaran Ghar going off-air

Swaran Ghar is going off-air soon. A report in ETimes confirmed the same. Sangita Ghosh opened up on the show going off-air saying that she is unable to process and doesn't know how to react to the news. Sangita says that it will be very difficult for her to detach from Swaran as she was very attached to her character. She adds that taking Swaran out of her system is going to take a toll on her emotionally.