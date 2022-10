Trending TV News Today: Fahmaan Khan, Bigg Boss 16, Shilpa Shinde and more

Let's have a look at who and what grabbed headlines in the TV world today. We have popular shows such as Anupamaa, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Bigg Boss 16 as always. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see no eliminations. There are about 7 contestants nominated this week. Fahmaan Khan's co-star of Dharam Patnii revealed. Gautam Singh Vig's friend revealed what his family thinks about his love angle with Soundarya Sharma on the show. Let's meet the TV Newsmakers.