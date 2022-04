TV News Today: Sudhanshu Pandey says he won’t ever play Anuj’s character from Anupamaa

Sudhanshu Pandey is currently essaying the role of Vanraj in Anupamaa. The actor gets a lot of flak because of his negative character. He recently revealed that he would never play Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna’s character if he if offered one. ‘Honestly, I would have had inhibitions if Vanraj was a good man. If I was offered a character like Anuj (the recent love interest of Anupamaa), I would have never done it. Those kinds of parts are seen on television all the time. A hero, who is not typically a nice man, and has grey shades is never seen. That was a challenge for me to make Vanraj look real. He has his vulnerability, gets jealous, is competitive and even has love in his heart. At the end of the day, his principles are so strong and he will do anything for his family. There are so many shades to him that it’s been a wonderful experience playing him. Those mental complexities make him a beautiful character,’ he told Indian Express.