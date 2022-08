Image credit: Twitter/ Instagram

TV News Today: Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan CONFIRM exit from Imlie

For a long time, there had been rumours about Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan exiting Imlie. And finally, today, they confirmed the same. Fahmaan Khan shared a video online and revealed that the rumours of the generation leap are all true. He asked fans to keep loving the show as they did when he and Sumbul were a part of it. He said that the makers have discussed everything with them beforehand and everyone is happy with the decision including them. Also Read - Imlie: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer Khan get labelled as 'bhai-behen' by former's mom; Arylie fans share hot pics from the show while tripping [View Tweets]