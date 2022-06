Tv News - Charu Asopa wants a divorce from Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shehnaaz Gill and more have made it to the TV Newsmakers of the day. Without further ado, let's catch up on who and what made news in the TV world today. First up, we have Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen. The actress has filed for divorce. She sent him papers earlier this month and sought an amicable separation. Recently, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage hit rock bottom. They had been having trouble in their marriage for a long time. However, they had patched things up after which they even had a daughter, Zianna. However, things have gone beyond repair. While Charu says that Rajeev has never been present as a father for Zianna, the latter accused Charu of hiding her first marriage from him.