TV News Today: Rajeev Sen says lie detector test should be done on allegations levelled by Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa recently moved into a new apartment with her daughter Ziana. Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are heading for divorce. They tried to reconcile for the sake of their daughter. But things aren't working out between them. Charu accused Rajeev of domestic violence. Rajeev Sen put out a video on his YouTube channel and said that couples go for counselling when they want to save their marriage which is not the case in their matter. He talked about all the allegations and said that he is ready to take a lie detector test as machines can't lie but humans can.