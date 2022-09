TV News Today: Sumbul Touqeer’s LIVE

Early morning today, Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer came live on Instagram to interact with her fans. She vaguely talked about Bigg Boss 16, where fans asked her to remember her victory dance and not get nervous. Sumbul said that the victory dance is something she'll never forget. On the other hand, she said the one in front of her would get nervous and not her. As per promos, Sumbul Touqeer is one of the contestants on Salman Khan's show. Sumbul also revealed that she has been gifted the bracelet by Mayuri Deshmukh and it's very special for her. On the other hand, she also revealed that Fahmaan was not a part of RWSP because he was down with dengue.