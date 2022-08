Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Virat gets flak

Let's give a wrap on the TV Newsmaker of the day. A lot happened in the world of television today. From Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein to Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and more. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new promo was dropped about the upcoming episodes of the show. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer is going to see an interesting twist. In the upcoming episodes, Pakhi will be taken away by the police for an illegal surrogacy. Sai will be the one sending her to jail while they all stand in shock. Virat asks Sai to reconsider since she is a family. And for the same, netizens slammed Virat for he was the one who arrested Sai when she was innocent.