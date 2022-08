Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gets trolled for 3 Idiots styled baby delivery

Hola TV enthusiasts, we are here with the Trending TV Newsmakers. It's time to catch up on who and what made news in the TV world today. And we are here with a nice and crisp pictorial wrap to the TV News of the day. From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Karan Mehra Vs Nisha Rawal, Kunal Verma and Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra and more. Let's see who made news in the TV world and why here: First up, we have Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer was brutally trolled online yet again for showcasing a 3 Idiots style baby delivery. Virat helps Pakhi deliver a child with Sai's help. Fans were pretty unhappy with the content and didn't mince their words while criticising the same online.