Anupamaa

It's time to give a WRAP on the TV Newsmakers of the day. Interesting twists are in store in popular TV shows such as Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more. Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, Krushna Abhishek-Archana Puran Singh and more made news in the TV section. Firstly, let's talk about Anupamaa. Malvika aka Aneri Vajani returned to the show. She served Karma to the Shahs who have been against Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's on-screen wedding is the most-talked-about thing in the telly land of late.