Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed's nasty fight with Chahat Khanna

Recently, Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed had a nasty social media exchange with actress Chahat Khanna. Chahat had commented on Urfi calling her fashion sense cheap and alleged that she had paid the media to cover her. She also criticised the media for sharing Urfi's images online. Urfi Javed hit back at her saying that she at least doesn't live off of her ex-husbands' money. Urfi also talked about her two marriages and said that she feels bad for Chahat's kids. Urfi also shared an old backless picture of Chahat and trolled her for the same. She called Chahat a hypocrite for not calling out Ranveer Singh for her photoshoot but targeting her. Chahat, in return, asked her to work as hard as Ranveer Singh first.