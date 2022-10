TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan gets a shout-out from Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya, who was seen on Bigg Boss 14, gave a shout-out to MC Stan who is currently locked in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16. MC Stan recently said that there's no vibe he's getting inside the house. Stan has been seen as silent and very aloof in the episodes. Rahul cheered on him saying that he got the same vibes for the first three weeks inside the house too. However, things will get better, said Rahul.