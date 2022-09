Image credit: Twitter

TV News Today: Hina Khan and Rahul Vaidya's fun banter

Years after Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya was tagged in a post on Twitter by a fan who revealed that during his stint, seniors had messed with his bed. It was Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan said that Twitter user and Bigg Boss fan. When Rahul noticed it, he was shocked and revealed that he had been cursing the channel and the production house all this time. Hina replied that it was her and Sidharth Shukla but she had a major hand in it.