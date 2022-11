TV News Today: Nisha Rawal REACTS to Karan Mehra linked with Charu Asopa by Rajeev Sen

Rajeev Sen had alleged a romance between Karan Mehra and Charu Asopa a couple of days ago. Karan lashed out at Rajeev. The latter reacted to his statement going viral saying he merely stated about a reel video shot by Charu with Karan and did not atalk about any affair. Nisha Rawal was asked about KAran's name being dragged in the matter. Nisha refused to comment on it.