Harshad Chopda injured on sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

From Harshad Chopda, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Jannat Zubair, Divyanka Tripathi and more, here's a look at the TV Newsmakers of the day. Harshad's injury on sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai grabs attention. Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's song poster released Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair pens a heartfelt note for her father on his birthday. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate their anniversary in the Maldives and more. Let's catch up on the TV Newsmakers of the day. Harshad Chopda recently got injured on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai during an intense scene. His fans were super worried and had showered love on his and send healing messages for him on Twitter.