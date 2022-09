TV News Today: Avinesh Rekhi rejects Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is soon going to hit the tube. Vivian DSena is said to be one of the contestants. The actor, however, is not a part of Bigg Boss 16. He revealed that the reports of him doing Bigg Boss 16 have become a joke now. He shared that even his fans reject the stories without confirmation. On the other hand, a report in TC said that Avinesh Rekhi has refused to do Bigg Boss 16 this year as he has other personal and professional commitments. Furthermore, he needs time to prepare for a show like Bigg Boss. On the other hand, there are reports of Divya Agarwal being approached for Bigg Boss 16.