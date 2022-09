Image credit: Instagram

TV News: Asha Negi reacts to being tagged as someone's girlfriend

Asha Negi recently opened up on her thoughts about relationships and privacy. The actress had dated Rithvik Dhanjani and her relationship was widely discussed back then. Asha revealed that she now understands the need to keep relationships private. Asha recalled that half the time she was addressed as someday's girlfriend. She added that it used to bother her as she has her own identity and has worked in the industry too.